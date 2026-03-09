Oppo Find N6 to launch with a 200MP Hasselblad primary camera on March 17

Advertisement

Oppo is planning to launch its upcoming foldable, the Find N6 in China on March 17, 2026. The company recently released the official look. Now, the company has showcased the design and colours of the device through a teaser video.

The teaser video showcased the upcoming Oppo foldable device will have a reduced crease on the inner display.

Oppo’s Chief Product Officer, Pete Lau, shared a X post, that said, “the device will come with major breakthroughs in overall durability and crease control, not to mention big upgrades in the camera system.”

Oppo Find N6 design, camera

The Oppo Find N6 was seen with a book-like design which seems similar to the Find N5 that was launched last year. The device is expected to arrive in three colours as listed in Oppo China website. The colour options are named as Golden Orange, Original Titanium and Deep Black.

Meanwhile, the camera module has also been redesigned. It still have the Hasselblad lens. The phone will now feature the flash on the top left side, instead of being placed inside the module. The video also showcases the Find N6 unfolded, revealing a marginal crease on the inner display.

According to the official teaser, the Oppo Find N6 will feature a 200-megapixel primary camera with Hasselblad lens. Oppo has nit revealed any information regarding the other camera for now.

The company has also stated that the Find N6 will come with support for a new Oppo AI Pen. This could be a unique addition for the device, since most foldable phones do not come with stylus support.

Oppo Find N6 launch and availability

The upcoming Oppo Find N6 is scheduled to launch on March 17 in China. While the Oppo website labels this as a global launch, it is unclear if the device will reach other markets for now. Oppo has not launched a foldable in India so far.