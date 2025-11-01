Oppo Find N6 specifications leaked ahead of launch, will offer 8.1” folding screen

Advertisement

The Oppo Find N6 will be the successor to the Find N5 and the specifications has been leaked. Oppo Find N6 is expected to launch early 2026. For those who are unknown, the Oppo Find N5 launched in February of 2025.

According to a report by GSMArena (citing leaks from Weibo), the Find N6 is expected to have a folding screen of 8.1” while the cover display will be 6.6”. The device will have a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC at its core while battery capacity is expected to be around 6000mAh.

When it comes to camera, the device will have 50MP primary camera with Sony’s Lytia LYT-808 1/1.4” type sensor. The periscope camera is 50MP and it gets 3x optical zoom.

The device gets side-mounted fingerprint sensor on a button which doubles up as power button. The Oppo Find N6 will also get high water resistance rating and wireless charging, mentioned the report.

The Find N6 is expected to get less than 8.8mm in thickness. The weight of the device is 226g. Speaking about the Oppo Find N5, the device offers 229g in weight and 8.9mm in thickness.