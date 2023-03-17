Oppo Find N2 Flip sale live in India, Check offers, cashback and other benefits

The Oppo Find N2 Flip sale has gone live in India from today. The smartphone is on sale on Flipkart, Oppo’s online store as well as on offline stores. Oppo Find N2 Flip is priced at Rs 89,999 and offers great specifications. Users can get various offers along with cashback and exchange benefits.

The smartphone gets Rs 5000 off if the transaction is made by certain bank cards. HDFC, ICICI, SBI, Kotak and many other banks offer Rs 5000 off on transactions. Interested users can get up to Rs 30,000 off on the purchase if they trade in their old smartphone.

Oppo Find N2 Flip specifications

Oppo Find N2 Flip offers a 6.8-inch primary foldable screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 1600 nits of peak brightness. The touch sampling rate of the device is 240Hz. The cover display is 3.62-inch and offers 382×720 pixels resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The chassis of the device is made using metal and an improved hinge system.

This clamshell foldable phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC.It is paired with an Arm Mali-G710 MC10 GPU and 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13 skin.

The Find N2 Flip gets a single memory configuration and offers 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device supports dual nano SIM card with 5G network support.

In term of camera, a dual-camera setup with Hasselblad tuning at the back that includes a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video chats, it has a 32MP selfie camera placed inside the punch hole cutout.

It packs a 4,300 mAh battery with up to 44W fast charging support. It also has Wi-Fi 6, 5G, and Bluetooth 5.2 support, and the device has 17 5G NR band support.