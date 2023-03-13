Oppo Find N2 Flip launched in India; Check price, specs and features

Oppo has finally launched the Find N2 Flip as its latest foldable smartphone in India on Monday. The Oppo Find N2 Flip is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC and has a 4,300mAh dual-cell battery with support for 44W charging. It features a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen, along with a 3.62-inch cover display. It rivals the likes of Galaxy Z4 Flip. The company has set a starting price of Rs 89,999 for the device in India, and will go on sale from 17th March 2023.

Check the details about the price, and specifications below:

Users can get a cashback of Rs 5000 and up to 9 months of no-cost EMI Plans by using HDFC, ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Kotak Bank, IDFC First Bank, HDB Financial Services, One Card & Amex. Similarly, users can also get a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 by exchanging an old Oppo smartphone while the same is limited to Rs 2,000 for non-Oppo smartphones.

Oppo Find N2 Flip price in India, availability

The Oppo Find N2 Flip has a starting price of Rs 89,999 for the 8GB + 256GB storage model in India. The handset will be sold in Astral Black and Moonlit Purple colour options from 17th March 2023. It will go on sale via Flipkart, Oppo Stores, and mainline retail channels.

Customers can get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 5,000 (on Oppo handsets) and a cashback offer of up to Rs. 5,000 on transactions with HDFC, ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Kotak Bank, IDFC First Bank, HDB Financial Services, One Card, and American Express card transactions. With this, the price of the handset can be brought down to Rs 79,999.

Oppo Find N2 Flip specifications

The Oppo Find N2 Flip features the same specifications as the handset that made its debut in global markets last month. The Oppo Find N2 Flip comes with a 6.8-inch primary foldable screen with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 1600 nits of peak brightness. It has a pixel density of 403ppi and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. Similarly, the device has a 3.62-inch cover display that has a 382×720 pixels resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz, along with a pixel density of 250ppi. The chassis of the device is made using metal and an improved hinge system.

This clamshell foldable phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, paired with an Arm Mali-G710 MC10 GPU and 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13 skin.

The Indian variant of the Find N2 Flip comes in a single memory configuration, offering 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device also has dual nano SIM card slots with support for a 5G network on both.

It houses a dual-camera array with Hasselblad tuning at the back that includes a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video chats, it has a 32MP selfie camera placed inside the punch hole cutout.

It packs a 4,300 mAh battery with up to 44W fast charging support. It also has Wi-Fi 6, 5G, and Bluetooth 5.2 support, and the device has 17 5G NR band support.