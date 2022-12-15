Oppo Find N2, Find N2 Flip smartphones launched in China, To Rival Samsung Galaxy Fold 4, Z Flip 4

Oppo has launched Oppo Find N2, and Find N2 Flip smartphones in China. The smartphones will be a competitor to the Samsung Galaxy Fold 4, Z Flip 4 smartphones. While Oppo Find N2 is the successor of the Oppo Find N, the Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first flip device.

We have explained the specifications and features of both smartphones in detail below.

Oppo Find N2

The Oppo Find N2 offers a 7.1-inch 120HZ LTPO primary display with a resolution of 1920 x 1792 pixels. On the other hand, the outer panel of the smartphone is 5.54 inches and offers Full HD+ resolution. The device offers a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and gets a 12GB/16GB RAM. On the other hand, the storage of the device goes up to 512GB storage.

The battery of the device is 4520mAh and supports 67W fast charging. A triple rear camera setup is offered in the Oppo Find N2. The camera stup offers a 50MP primary camera, 48MP ultra-wide lens and a telephoto shooter of 32 MP. Two selfie cameras are offered in the phone (both 32MP). While one camera is placed on the internal display, the other one is placed on the external display.

Oppo Find N2 offers an Android 13 OS-based ColorOS 13 out of the box.

Price

The Find N2 is offered in two variants 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB. The 12GB + 256GB costs 7999 Yuan (approx. INR 95,000) while the 16GB + 512GB costs 8999 Yuan (approx. INR 1,06,870).

Oppo Find N2 Flip

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first flip device offered by the manufacturer. The Find N2 is quite similar to the Moto Razr or the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. The primary screen is a 6.8-inch 120Hz Full HD+ AMOLED display. On the other hand, the 2.26-inch smaller display (on the external panel) offers 60Hz OLED display with 720p resolution.

The SoC offered on the smartphone is MediaTek Dimensity 9000+. In terms of storage, the device gets 256GB/ 512GB storage. The RAM of the device is 8GB, 12GB or 16GB.

In terms of camera, the device covers 50MP primary camera with 8MP ultra wide lens. The front camera of the device is 32MP. The battery offered on the Oppo Find N2 Flip is 4300mAh and supports 44W fast charging. In terms of OS, the device offers Color OS 13 based on Android 13.

Price

The Find N2 Flip is offered in three variants 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB. The 8GB + 256GB costs 5999 Yuan (approx. INR 71,240) while the 12GB + 256GB costs 6399 Yuan (approx. INR 75,990). The top variant-16GB + 512GB costs 6999 Yuan (approx. INR 83,120).