Oppo F33 and F33 Pro to launch in India on April 15, 2026

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Oppo has confirmed that the Oppo F33 series in India on April 15, 2026. The Oppo F33 series will include two smartphones – basic F33 and the F33 Pro. The Oppo F33 series will be the successor of the Oppo F31 lineup.

Ahead of the official launch, Oppo has also revealed the phone’s design and color options. The company announced the launch date via a post shared on X. The post also include a poster, which showcases the design of the device.

The F33 Pro will feature a 50MP front camera and a 50MP camera at the back paired with a 2MP depth sensor. The poster also reveals that the front camera will have a wide FoV and offer a 0.6x wide angle mode.

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According to Oppo, the F33 Pro will sport a 6.57-inch display. It will be available in three color options and weigh 194g.

Meanwhile, a recent leak suggests that the Pro variant will be powered by the Dimensity 6360 Max SoC and pack a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.