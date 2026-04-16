Oppo F33 and F33 Pro launched with 7,000mAh batteries, Price, and other details

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Oppo has unveiled its F33 and F33 Pro in India as rebadged Oppo A6 series models that were introduced in the Chinese market. The F33 is identical to the global A6 Pro while the F33 Pro is almost identical to the Chinese A6 Pro but with an updated 50MP selfie camera.

Check more details below:

Specifications

Both the Oppo F33 pro and Fee feature the same 6.57-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and support up to 600 nits typical brightness.

Oppo F33 features a standard 16MP front-facing camera, while the Pro model gets a 50MP selfie shooter with a 0.6x wide-angle mode.

Elsewhere, both phones are equipped with MediaTek’s “new” Dimensity 6360 Max, which, while new in name, is just a rebadged Dimensity 6300 with no difference in clock speeds or connectivity.

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Around the back, both F33 members get the same 50MP main cam and 2MP monochrome sensor combo. They also share 7,000mAh batteries with support for 80W SuperVOOC wired charging (33W PPS). Both F33 Pro members also bring IP69K ingress protection and boot ColorOS 16 based on Android 16.

They also have an in-display optical fingerprint scanners.

Price, sale

Oppo F33 comes in Forest Green and Pearl White colors and starts at INR 31,999 ($343) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage trim. Oppo F33 Pro is available in Misty Forest, Starry Blue and Passion Red colors. It starts at Rs 37,999 ($407) in its 8/128GB trim.

Oppo’s F33 series is now on pre-order from Oppo India’s official online store as well as partnering retailers. Deliveries are scheduled for April 26.