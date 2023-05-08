Oppo F23 5G price in India, specifications tipped ahead of debut

Oppo is expected to launch a new F23 5G series smartphones in India soon. The Oppo F23 5G will likely have the basic F23 5G model and the F23 Pro 5G model. The upcoming smartphones are expected to succeed the F21 Pro series that was launched in the country last year. However, the company has not specified the timeline for the launch of the phone yet.

Ahead of official debut of Oppo F23 5G, the price and specifications have surfaced online. The India launch date of the handset have also leaked online.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (Twitter: @stufflistings) has revealed the specifications and colour options of the upcoming Oppo F23 5G smartphone. Meanwhile, Ishan Agarwal (Twitter: @ishanagarwal24) also shared some similar specifications, and the design renders of teh upcoming device. According to the tispter, the Oppo F23 5G is expected to launch in India on May 15. The Oppo F23 Pro 5G could also reportedly be launched on the same date.

Oppo F23 5G Price

The Oppo F23 5G smartphone is tipped to be priced around Rs. 28,999 in India for an 8GB + 256GB variant. The reports did not specify whether the device will come in other storage options. It will be introduced in Cool Black and Bold Gold colour options.

Oppo F23 5G specifications

The smartphone is tipped to be equipped with a big 6.72-inch full-HD+ (2400×1080) display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone will likely run Android 13 out-of-the-box.

The Oppo F23 5G is expected to be powered by the same Snapdragon 695 chipset that powered the Oppo F21 Pro 5G handset. The phone is also expected to offer 5GB of virtual RAM and 1TB of expandable memory.

The F23 5G is feature a triple camera unit at the back end. Which will house a 64-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The 32-megapixel front camera is likely to be housed in a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout at the top of the display.

Oppo will likely offer a 5,000mAh battery with a 67W SUPERVOOC fast charger with the F23 5G. The body of the handset is likely to be in size 16.6cm x 7.6cm x 0.8cm and weigh 192 grams. It is also expected to feature a 3.5mm audio jack.