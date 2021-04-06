OPPO F19 With 48MP Triple Rear Cameras, 5000mAh Battery Launched In India: Check Price, Specs Here

OPPO F19 has been launched in India today at 12PM as the latest addition to the the company’s Oppo F19 series after the F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ models.

Oppo F19 comes as a successor to the Oppo F17 that debuted in the Indian market last year.

The phone comes with 5000mAh battery and Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC.

The phone features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a hole-punch design and a triple-camera setup. Let’s take a look at the OPPO F19 price in India, specifications, features, and other details.

OPPO F19 price, sale in India

The OPPO F19 comes in a single storage variant of 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage which is priced at Rs 18,990.

The handset is currently available for pre-orders and is scheduled to go on sale on April 9, 2021. The phone is also available with a 7.5 per cent cashback offer on purchase through HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak, and Standard Chartered bank cards.

Customers can also get an 11 percent instant cashback via Paytm, and zero down payment on EMI schemes offered by Home Credit, HDFC Bank, and Kotak.

OPPO F19 specifications

The Oppo F19 features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels, a 90.8 per cent screen-to-body ratio and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a hole-punch cutout for the front camera.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC along with Adreno 610 GPU and 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded via microSD card.

The device runs Android 11 based ColorOS 11.1 out of the box.

The phone packs a 5000 mAh battery and comes with 33W fast charging support.

For optics, there is a triple-camera setup. The device has a 48MP primary camera sensor. It also has two 2MP sensors for depth and macro. For selfies, there is a 16MP front camera sensor.

Connectivity options on Oppo F19 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The device also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock support fro security. It measures 7.95mm and weighs 175 grams.