OPPO F17 Smartphone Price And Availability In India: Check Details Here

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker OPPO on Thursday announced the price and availability of its recently-launched smartphone OPPO F17 in India.

The F17 will come in two variants of 6GB+128GB as well as 8GB+128GB for Rs 17,990 and Rs 19,990, respectively.

The device will go on sale from September 21 across all offline and leading e-commerce platforms, the company said in a statement.

With a sleek 7.45mm body, the OPPO F17 weighs just 163 grams with 1.67mm ultra-thin bezels created from laser-carving technology.

The device was launched last week along with OPPO F17 Pro which is available at Rs 22,990 for the 8+128GB variant.

OPPO F17 sports a 6.44-inch full high definition (FHD) Waterdrop Fullscreen and comes with the third generation of in-display fingerprint unlock technology.

The device is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

The device houses a 16MP main camera, 119-degree wide-angle 8MP camera, a 2MP monochrome camera and a 2MP retro camera. The smartphone also comes with a 16MP front camera.

Equipped with 30W VOOC 4.0 technology, OPPO F17 claims four hours of talk with just a five-minute charge, the company said.

