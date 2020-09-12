Bhubaneswar: Oppo F17 Pro is one of the recently launched smartphones within the range of 20,000 to 25,000 rupees. The smartphone is packed with a bunch of features, but does it qualify to be your next smartphone?

The Oppo F17 Pro was launched of late and can be is the successor to the F15 Smartphone which debuted earlier this year.

The Oppo F17 Pro comes packed with an AMOLED screen, six dynamic cameras i.e. four at back and two at front and can be bagged at just Rs 22,990.

Here we have a top-bottom review of the Smartphone which will help you decide if you should purchase it or not.

Design

The Oppo F17 Pro is beautifully crafted smartphone that reminds us of the Reno 4 Pro which too looks stunning. Design of a Smartphone is the first thing that comes to a user’s mind before purchase.

The smartphone is available in three colour variants i.e. Magic Blue, Matte Black and Metallic White. The F17 Pro has a matte finish at the back and hence it does not attract fingerprints.

Display

The F17 Pro comes with a 6.4-inch 1080p AMOLED screen. There is a wide cut-out on its top which houses two front cameras. The display produces crystal clear rich colours. However, the device lags a better refresh rate as it lacks the 90Hz refresh rate. It can be a major disappointment for users as smartphones with less price tags already have it.

Headphone Jack

This device comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack. This feature is a bonus as Indians still love to use headphones/ earphones.

Battery

The battery life of the F17 Pro is good. The smartphone is packed with a 4000mAh battery and a 30W fast charger. Oppo claims that one hour of fast charging will give the users a fully charged battery.

Processor

The F17 Pro is powered by a Helio P95 processor which easily handles multitasking and everyday used apps. Even a session of light gaming can be played on the device without issues. However, a hardcore gamer might not like the device as it not capable of handling heavy gaming.

Camera

When it comes to photography the Oppo F17 Pro does not disappoint. F17 Pro has four cameras at back and two on the front. The four rear cameras include a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2-megapixel mono camera, and a 2-megapixel mono sensor.

For taking selfies, Oppo has a 16-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. The Smartphone captures amazing pictures in broad-day light condition. Auto-focus of the camera is very quick. The photographs preserve natural colours and also have a dynamic range. The wide-angle shots are good. The cameras can even zoom up to 10X.

An Ultra Steady mode in the device helps you record videos up to 4K resolution on F17 Pro.

Operating System

The Oppo F17 runs on the ColorOS 7.2 that is based on Android 10. Even though it is not different from other smartphones of Oppo, there are some gestures on the phone which makes it stand apart.

Verdict

The F17pro which is available in a single variant of 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage and is quite appealing to everyday users. However, gamers might not be interested in this device.