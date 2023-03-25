Oppo Enco Free 3 with spatial audio support launched

Oppo Enco Free 3 earbuds have debuted as the latest true wireless earphones in China. It is reportedly the more affordable alternative to the flagship Enco Air 3 earbuds. Oppo claimed that Enco Free 3 comes with a host of upgrades and other improvements to audio quality in comparison to its predecessor. They feature IP55 dust and water-resistance certification, and up to 30 hours of total battery life with the case.

Oppo Enco Free 3 price, availability

Oppo Enco Free 3 has a starting price of CNY 499 (around Rs. 5,999). The earbuds are available for pre-orders on Oppo’s China website and sale will begin in April 2023. These wireless earbuds come in two colour options i.e, Green Frost White and Bamboo Shadow Green.

Currently, they are only available in China and there are no details on their availability in India and other markets.

Oppo Enco Free 3 specifications, features

The Oppo Enco Free 3 flaunt a nature-inspired pebble-shaped design and is offered in two colours. The earbuds sport a stemmed design, while the charging case has an oval design with a translucent upper pane. The company has claimed that the 12.4mm drivers in the earbuds are made from bamboo fibers.

The 12.4mm drivers are said to offer HiFi sound quality with audiophile-grade processing, 49dB noise reduction, and Spatial audio support. Features of the earbuds include alive audio support, deep noise cancellation, and low latency rate in dedicated game mode.

The earbuds are claimed to offer a battery life of up to seven hours on a single charge and a total playback time of up to 30 hours including the case. The earbuds are powered by a 43mAh battery, while its case gets a 440mAh battery.

Additionally, the Oppo Enco Free 3 come with IP55 dust and water-resistant rating. They also support SBC and AAC codecs, and offer Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity. The users will be able to pair the earbuds with multiple devices at the same time. They weigh 4.3gm each and 47.3gm with the case.

The Oppo Enco Free 3 are a successor to the Oppo Enco Free 2 that were launched in 2021.