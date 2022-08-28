Oppo Enco Buds 2 launched in India at Rs 1799, Sale starts on August 31

Oppo Enco Buds 2 has been launched in India at a Rs 1799. The latest TWS earbuds from Oppo offer great music for the audience under a budget. For those who are unknown, the Oppo Enco Buds 2 is the successor for Oppo Enco Buds. The Enco Buds 2 is IPX4 rated and is also offered with Gaming Mode which makes gaming smoother.

Specifications

The Oppo Enco Buds 2 gets 10mm drivers which are made of Titanium. The driver sensibility of the Buds 2 is 101db. The response range of the Oppo Enco Buds 2 ranges from 20Hz to 20,000Hz. The TWS ear buds support SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs.

The music on the ear buds is further enhanced by Enco Live Stereo Sound effects and Dolby Atmos. The ear buds also offer AI-based noise cancellation. The Oppo Enco Buds 2 offers great battery backup and three listening modes. The modes are Original Sound, Bass Boost and Clear Vocals. Similarly, a single charge offers 7 hrs of audio playback and 28 hours of listening experience.

Availability and Price

The price of the Oppo Enco Buds 2 is Rs 1799 and the sale starts from August 31. Users can purchase the ear buds from Flipkart or oppo store according to their convenience. Buyers only have the option from Black colour.