Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro debuts with battery life of up to 54 hours, Check price, specs

Advertisement

Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro has been launched as the successor of Enco Air 4 Pro in China on Tuesday. The wireless earbuds features active noise cancellation of up to 55dB, Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity support, a 12mm driver, and support LHDC 5.0 Hi-Res audio. The earbuds are claimed to offer a battery life of up to 54 hours with the charging case.

Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro Price, Availability

The Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro can be bought in China at a price tag of CNY 329 (around Rs 4,300). It comes in two shades-Moonstone White and Midnight Black colours. The earbuds are currently available for pre-order in the country. Meanwhile, the sale of the earbuds will start from March 2, 2026.

Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro specifications

The features of the Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro includes a 12mm driver, active noise cancellation of up to 55dB, and supports a frequency range of 20Hz to 40KHz. The earbuds support AAC, SBC, and LHDC 5.0 Hi-Res audio codecs with up to 1Mbps wireless transmission rate.

Advertisement

The earbuds offer active noise cancellation of up to 55dB. The users can switch between ANC on, ANC off Adaptive mode, and Transparency mode. Oppo also includes three-microphone call noise cancellation for clearer voice calls.

For connectivity, the Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro earbuds use Bluetooth 6.0 and support dual-device connection. They also offer a 47ms low-latency mode to reduce lag during gaming and audio or video streaming. The earbuds feature touch controls with slide gesture support for volume adjustment.

Oppo claims that each Enco Air 5 Pro earbud is equipped with a 62mAh battery, and the charging case houses a 530mAh cell. The Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro delivers up to claimed seven hours of playback on a single charge with ANC on and up to 13 hours with ANC off without the charging case. With the charging case, the total claimed battery life is up to 29 hours with ANC on and up to 54 hours with ANC off.

The Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro charging case measures 63.37×50.03×24.74mm and weighs 43g. Each earbud measures 30.91×17.06×19.93mm and weighs 4.4g.