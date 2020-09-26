oppo smart tv
Oppo All Set To Launch Smart TV By The Next Month

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has officially announced to launch its smart TV in October.

The announcement was made during the Oppo Developer Conference (ODC) 2020 where the company unveiled ColorOS 11 and Oppo Watch ECG Edition for the Chinese market.

Yi Wei, General Manager at Oppo, did not reveal much about the actual TV but announced it is a key step towards expanding the company’s IoT network of devices, reports GSMArena.

Media reports have claimed that the Oppo smart TVs will be manufactured by TPV Display Technology (Xiamen) Co. Ltd, the parent company of AOC, Envision, and Philips TV business.

They will come in two sizes – 55-inch and 65-inch with 10 model numbers each.

Earlier, the remote for the Oppo Smart TV models were spotted on Bluetooth SIG website.

Oppo is joining the world of TVs along with OnePlus and Realme.

Realme is all set to launch its first 55-inch TV in the first half of October in India which will come with an industry-leading and eye-friendly SLED screen.

