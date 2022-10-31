Oppo A98 tipped to feature a Snapdragon 778G SoC, 108MP camera

Oppo is reportedly planning to add a new device to it’s Oppo A series. The upcoming Oppo A series smartphone is said to be an upper-mid-range offering and might be called the Oppo A98. This could be the first mid-range phone in the A -series as the other models in the line-up are entry-level or mid-range smartphones in this lineup.

According to reliable tipster Digital Chat Station, the Oppo A98 smartphone could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC and will support for 67W fast charging. This Oppo smartphone is also tipped to feature a 5,000mAh battery as well.

The tipster has also suggested that Oppo A98 could feature a full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The tipster had previously hinted that this Oppo smartphone may sport a curved display with 2160Hz pulse-width modulation (PWM) dimming. There could also be a centrally-aligned hole-punch slot for the selfie camera.

Oppo A98 Specifications (Leaked)

The Oppo A98 is tipped to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC which means it might have 5G- connectivity. The rumored smartphone is also said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. The device is expected to sport a 108-megapixel primary camera, however, the exact camera configuration is still unknown.

The tipster claims that the Chinese tech giant aims to release this handset for the global market. The company could also introduce a China-specific variant of the Oppo A98. However, there is still no information available about a possible launch date for the device.

Oppo A97 5G Specifications

Oppo launched the Oppo A97 5G in China earlier this year. The phone had a starting price of CNY 1,999 (around Rs 23,000). It comes with a 6.66-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 810 SoC. For optics, this smartphone features a 48-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 12-megapixel selfie camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.