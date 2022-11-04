Oppo A98 spotted on TENAA, Specifications leaked

An Oppo smartphone model with the number PHQ110 has spotted on TENAA database. The new model is believed to be the rumoured Oppo A98.

The device is said to feature a 2.2GHz octa-core chipset, which could be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. It could also come with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with an under-display fingerprint sensor. The device could be a china specific model.

Oppo A98 specifications (expected)

The new Oppo model spotted on the TENAA database features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution of 1,080×2,412 pixels. As per reports, the device’s display will support 120Hz refresh rate and will have a curved edges.

The device is also listed with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC with a clock rate of 2.2GHz. the global model could have a a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. The phone will be available in 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB of RAM variants and 64GB,128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage. The internal storage can be extended up to 1TB with a dedicated microSD card slot.

The device will sport a dual rear camera setup that will house a 108-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. At front, it will have a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The Oppo A98 could pack a 5,000mAh battery, that will also support 67W fast charging.

The Oppo A98 is said to measure 162.3×74.3×7.7mm and weigh about 171g. It could also feature various sensors including a proximity sensor, gravity sensor, and ambient light sensor. The handset could also come with face recognition technology for security.