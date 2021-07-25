Oppo A93s 5G with 48MP triple camera, 5000mAh battery launched; Price specs

Oppo A93s smartphone has been launched with 5G connectivity in China. The Oppo A93s 5G comes with a 90Hz display, 48MP triple cameras, and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset.

Oppo A93s 5G Price

The Oppo A93s 5G comes in the sole 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant priced at CNY 1999(Rs 23,031). It has three color variants – White peach soda, Summer Night Galaxy, and Early Summer Guanghai(Chinese translated names). The device will go on sale later this month on July 30 across China.

Oppo A93s 5G Specifications

Oppo A93s 5G features a 6.5-inch punch-hole display with a Full-HD+(1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution and 90Hz high refresh rate. It also supports the DCI-P3 color gamut. The screen has 600 nits of peak brightness.

It runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 out of the box.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage that can be expanded further with a microSD card slot.

For photos and videos, the device sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front placed at the top left corner.

On the rear, it features a triple camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary lens, a 2-megapixel portrait camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. It also has a side-facing fingerprint scanner and supports face unlock for added security.

The smartphone has a five-fold three-dimensional heat dissipation system for maintaining the cool while playing heavy games.