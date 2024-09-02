Oppo A80 goes official, Know the specifications here

Oppo has launched the Oppo A80 budget smartphone in the Australian market. The company is slowly pushing the smartphone across multiple markets across the globe. For those who are unknown, the smartphone is just a rebrand of Oppo A3 Pro that has already launched in India in June 2024.

The Oppo A80 smartphone offers great specification and that too at a great price. The device offers a stunning 6.67-inch IPS LCD display that has resolution of 1604×720. The refresh rate of the device is up to 120Hz and pixel density is 264PPI. The maximum brightness of the device is 1000 nits. Dimensions of the device are 165.8 mm x 76mm x 7.6mm. The weight of the device is 186 grams.

The device offers ColorOS 14.0.1 based on Android 14 out of the box. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 and Mali-G57 GPU. The storage on the device is 8GB while the memory can be expanded up to 2TB. Camera specs on the device include 50MP + 2MP at the rear while the front camera is 8MP.

Connectivity features on the device include side fingerprint sensor, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth, Dual SIM, 4G, 5G and much more.

The battery capacity on the device is 5100mAh while the wired charging is 45W SUPERVOOC charging. The device is IP54 and inside the box we get a screen protector, USB data cable, SIM ejector tool, quick guide and safety guide. The price in Australia is $369 AUD.