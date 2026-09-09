Oppo A7 Pro is now official with an 8,000 mAh battery

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Oppo A7 Pro has been launched in China at a starting price of CNY 2,199. The phone has debuted under the Oppo A7 series, joining the A7 Pro Max, which was launched back in August.

The pre-orders for the A7 Pro has started for the device today. The A7 Pro will go on sale starting from September 11 in China.

Let’s check the specifications of the device below:

The A7 Pro has a 6.57-inch flat OLED screen with 1080×2372 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,400-nit peak brightness, a 50MP main camera with f/1.9 aperture, an 8MP front camera with f/2.1 aperture, and an 8,000 mAh battery with support for 45W fast wired charging. Interestingly, Oppo promises that the battery will last a whopping 2,000 full charge cycles before the capacity drops below 80%.

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The phone runs ColorOS 16 based on Android 16 and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max SoC, paired with 6/8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It’s IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K rated for dust and water resistance. It measures 159.08 x 75.81 x 8.8 mm and weighs 205g.

Price in China

The Oppo A7 Pro is on pre-order for CNY 2,199 (around Rs 31,065) for the version with 6GB of RAM, and CNY 2,499 (around Rs 35,303) for the model with 8GB of RAM.