Oppo A58x 5G debuts with Dimensity 700 SoC, 90Hz display: Price, Specifications

Oppo has released a toned-down version of the Oppo A56 5G that was released in China last month. The smartphone is called Oppo A58x 5G and features a 6.56-inch HD+ display with up to 90Hz refresh rate and 600 nits of peak brightness. The Oppo A58x 5G has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, and an dual rear camera setup.

Oppo A58x 5G price, availability

The Oppo A58x 5G costs CNY 1,200 (around Rs 14,500) in China for the single 6GB + 128GB storage configuration. This Oppo smartphone is available for pre booking in Breeze Purple, Starry Sky Black, and Tranquility Blue (translated) colour options in China. The company has not announced any information regarding the global availability of the smartphone.

Oppo A58x 5G specifications, features

This Oppo A58x 5G packs a 6.56-inch HD+ (720×1,612 pixels) LCD screen with up to 90Hz refresh rate and 600 nits of peak brightness. Undre the hood, the device carries a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The device draws power from a 5,000mAh battery that also has 10W wired charging support. It runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1.

Oppo is offering a dual rear camera setup, including a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor in the A58x.It also has an 8-megapixel fixed-focus sensor on the front to capture selfies. Camera features includes Night Scene, AI ID photo, time-lapse, slow motion, and more.

In terms of dimension, the Oppo A58x 5G measures 163.8×75.1×7.99mm and weighs about 186g. Apart from these, it also has a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack, side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a face recognition support. This Oppo smartphone supports dual-SIM (Nano) along with dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.3.