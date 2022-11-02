Oppo A58 specifications revealed on the Internet, sale expected to start from November 11

Oppo’s next smartphone in the Chinese market will be the Oppo A58 and the company might launch it on November 11. The Oppo A58 will be an entry-level smartphone and the specifications have been listed in the product database of China Telecom. The upcoming smartphone will be 5G supported and might make its way to India in the upcoming future. Oppo A58 specifications have been mentioned below along with variants and price.

Specifications

According to a report by Gizmochina, Oppo A58 will offer a 6.56-inch LCD display (720 x 1612 pixels) with a waterdrop notch. The notch will house a 8MP front camera while the rear camera will offer a dual camera setup. While the primary camera consists of a 50MP sensor, the secondary camera consists of a 2MP macro/ depth sensor. The 2MP camera is paired with a LED flash.

When it comes to the processor of the smartphone, it will be powered by Mediatel Dimensity 700 processor. The device gets up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The battery of smartphone will offer a 5000mAh battery that will be ample to last at least a day. When it comes to fast charging, the device supports 33W fast charging. For security purposes, the users get a fingerprint sensor integrated on the power button. The device will be able to run the Android 12 Operating System out of the box. A headphone jack (3.5mm) is most probably included on the device.

Variants and Price

The Oppo A58 is offered with 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM +128GB Storage, 8GB RAM + 256 GB Storage. While the first variant costs 1399 Yuan, the second and the third variant costs 1599 Yuan and 1799 Yuan. The color variants offered on the smartphone are Starry Sky Black, Tranquil Sea Blue, and Breeze Purple colours.

The brand is also expected to unveil the ‘House Of The Dragon’ themed limited edition of Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G in India.