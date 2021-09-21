Oppo A54, Oppo F19 price increased in India by Rs 1,000; Check revised rates

Oppo has increased the prices of some of its popular smartphones in India. With the price hike, the Oppo A54 and Oppo F19 smartphones have become expensive by Rs 1,000.

Both the smartphones were launched in the Indian market in April.

Earlier, Realme and Xiaomi also hiked the prices of some of their smartphones in the country.

Both the smartphones comes with a triple rear camera and a punch-hole display design.

Oppo A54, Oppo F19 price in India (revised)

The Oppo A54 was priced at Rs 13,990 in India for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant. Now with the Rs 1,000 price hike, the price of the smartphone has been increased to Rs 14,990 from Rs 13,990 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant.

The price of the other storage variants have also increased by Rs 1,000.

The offline retailers have started selling the smartphones with the revised price. However, the online shopping sites including Flipkart and Amazon, are still showing the original price of the smartphones.

On the other hand, Oppo F19 price in India has been hiked to Rs 19,990 from Rs 18,990 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant.

The revised price of the smartphone is showing on the online e-commerce sites — Amazon, Flipkart, and oppo’s online store.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav spotted the price hike of Oppo A54 and Oppo F19 first and shared it on Twitter.

Oppo A54 specifications

Oppo A54 comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 720×1,600 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It runs on ColorOS 7.2, based on Android 10.

The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765V) SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

The phone sports a triple rear cameras that include a 13-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support and also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

It has connectivity features such as 4G, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Oppo F19 specifications

Oppo F19 features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 1,080×2,400 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top.

Under the hood, it has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The phone features a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Connectivity options includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.