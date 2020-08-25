New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker OPPO on Tuesday launched a new smartphone A53 with triple rear cameras and 90Hz display in India, starting from Rs 12,990.

The smartphone, available for sale starting August 25, has the 4GB+64GB variant for Rs 12,990 while the 6GB+128GB variant will cost Rs 15,490 in three colours — electric black, fairy white and fancy blue.

“A53 is OPPO’s first smartphone with 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz Touch Sampling rate in the pocket-friendly segment that comes paired with a 6.5-inch Punch Hole -Display, a 5000mAh battery and 18W Fast Charging,” the company said in a statement.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor. The internal storage can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.

The smartphone has a triple rear camera setup with a 13MP main shooter, a 2MP macro cam and a 2MP depth sensor. There is also a 16MP selfie camera at the front, with an f/2.0 aperture.

OPPO A53 runs Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top and is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

The company said the customers can avail a 5 per cent cashback on credit and debit cards, with No-cost EMI option for up to 6 months, along with zero down payment finance schemes.