OPPO A53
Photo credit: IANS

OPPO A53 smartphone with triple rear camera setup launched in India

By IANS

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker OPPO on Tuesday launched a new smartphone A53 with triple rear cameras and 90Hz display in India, starting from Rs 12,990.

The smartphone, available for sale starting August 25, has the 4GB+64GB variant for Rs 12,990 while the 6GB+128GB variant will cost Rs 15,490 in three colours — electric black, fairy white and fancy blue.

“A53 is OPPO’s first smartphone with 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz Touch Sampling rate in the pocket-friendly segment that comes paired with a 6.5-inch Punch Hole -Display, a 5000mAh battery and 18W Fast Charging,” the company said in a statement.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor. The internal storage can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.

The smartphone has a triple rear camera setup with a 13MP main shooter, a 2MP macro cam and a 2MP depth sensor. There is also a 16MP selfie camera at the front, with an f/2.0 aperture.

OPPO A53 runs Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top and is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

The company said the customers can avail a 5 per cent cashback on credit and debit cards, with No-cost EMI option for up to 6 months, along with zero down payment finance schemes.

You might also like
Technology

World’s first floating Apple store to open in Singapore

World

TikTok files lawsuit against Donald Trump administration’s executive order

Technology

Moto G9 with triple camera setup, 5000mAh battery launched in india

Technology

Apple may discontinue iPhone 11 Pro, XR after iPhone 12 launch

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7