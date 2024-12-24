Oppo A5 Pro 5G launched, offers MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC and 6000mAh battery

The Oppo A5 Pro 5G smartphone has been launched in China and the smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC. The smartphone gets IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings against water and dust protection. The smartphone gets up to 12GB of RAM and it is claimed to have 360-degree drop resistance.

We have mentioned the specifications of the Oppo A5 Pro 5G smartphone below.

Oppo A5 Pro 5G

Oppo A5 Pro 5G gets a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The peak brightness level is up to 1200 nits and 2,160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming rate. At the core is a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC (4nm octacore) and it are paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The onboard storage is up to 512GB of UFS 3.1.

In terms of camera specs, the Oppo A5 Pro 5G gets 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture with OIS. There is 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front the smartphone gets 16- megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

The device offers 6000mAh battery with up to 80W fast charging support. Connectivity wise the Oppo A5 Pro 5G offers 5G, 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Galileo, QZSS, NFC and much more. There is a USB-C port on the device. In terms of dimensions, the Oppo A5 Pro 5G is 161.50 x 74.85 x 7.55mm while the weight is 180g. This is applicable for Quartz White and Rock Black variants. On the other hand, the New Year Red and Sandstone Purple versions have 7.67mm profile. The weight is 186grams.

Price

When it comes to prices, the Oppo A5 Pro 5G costs CNY 1,999 (est Rs. 23,300) for the 8GB + 256GB base variant. The 8GB + 512GB and 12GB + 256GB variants cost CNY 2,199 (est Rs. 25,700). The top 12GB + 512GB version costs CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,200).

Colour options that are available on the device include New Year Red, Quartz White, Rock Black, and Sandstone Purple.