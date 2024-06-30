Oppo A3x certifications out, know the key specifications

Smartphone manufacturer Oppo unveiled the A3 Pro smartphone in April this year and the company is set to introduce the Oppo A3 on July 2. However, the company will not be launching the A3 series of devices as it is working on the A3x device. The device has received certification from NBTC of Thailand.

The model code for the Oppo A3x smartphone is CPH2641. However, this version of the smartphone does not offer any 5G connectivity.

The Thai certification website has not revealed much of the upcoming device but the Geekbench has. The device offers Android 14 out of the box and the on-board RAM will be 8GB. The processor will be a octacore Snapdragon processor and would include four cores at 2.02 GHz and rest four cores at 2.11 GHz.

Oppo A3 Pro has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 17,999. It sports a 50MP dual rear camera setup and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. The device features 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and packs a 5,100mAh battery that supports 45W SuperVOOC wired charging.

The device is equipped with AI-powered features such as AI LinkBoost. It boots Android 14-based ColorOS 14.