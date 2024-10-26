Oppo A3x 4G is now available in India on Amazon, check the specs here

The Oppo A3x 4G is now available in India on Amazon. The smartphone had been unveiled in India way back in August 2024. The device is available in two storage variants- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. We get two colour options on the smartphone- Nebula Red and Ocean Blue.

We have mentioned the specifications of the Oppo A3x 4G below

The Oppo A3x 4G gets MIL-STD-810H and IP54 certification. It offers 6.67 inches of display (1604×720 pixels) with aspect ratio of 20:9 ratio. The display gets a Panda glass protection and offers a refresh rate of 120 hz. The ColorOS 14 which is based on the Android 14 is offered out of the box.

In terms of camera setup, there is a dual camera unit on the rear and single camera unit at the front. The rear camera setup consists of 8MP camera and PDAF auxiliary lens. The front camera is a 5MP sensor.

When it comes to connectivity we get loudspeaker, 3.5mm jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, BDS and QZSS. The USB Type-C 2.0 port takes care of charging and data transfer. For security purposes, we get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the device. The battery capacity is 5100 mAh and fast charging support is 45W.