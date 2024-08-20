Oppo A3 smartphone launched in India, Check price, specs

Oppo A3 smartphone has launched under the company’s A-series of smartphones in India. The device is an affordable offering with a retail price of Rs 15,999. The device comes packed with a 120Hz bright display, 5,100 mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. Oppo has claimed that the phone has military grade shock resistance to withstand shock and drop.

Check more details about the phone here.

Price and availability

Oppo A3 is price at Rs 15,999 for the 6GB of RAM, and 128GB internal storage option. It is available for purchase in Nebula Red and Ocean Blue colour options.

Specifications

Display: Oppo A3 features a 6.6-inch HD display with 720×1604 pixel resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate and 89.9% screen-to-body ratio.

Processor: An octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset power the device.

Storage and Operating system: Oppo A3 packs 6GB of RAM, and 128GB internal storage which can be expanded further by installing a microSD card. The device boots Android 14 operating system topped with the company’s own layer of ColorOS on top.

Durable: The dual SIM Oppo smartphone comes with military-grade shock resistance design that will make it to withstand major shock and drop. The smartphone also comes with multiple liquid resistance which makes it safe from touch of different kinds of liquids.

Camera: Oppo A3 sports 50MP dual rear camera setup with a 76-degree filed view and f/1.8 premature. At front, it has a 5MP front camera for selfies. The phone also has an Super smart AI Portrait Retouching feature, Dual-View Video capture with both front and back camera at the same time.

Battery: The smartphone is backed by a 5,100 mAh battery with 45W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge support. The can charge the device in just minutes, claims Oppo.