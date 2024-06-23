Oppo A3 Pro powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC launched in India, Know price and other details

Oppo A3 Pro has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 17,999. It sports a 50MP dual rear camera setup and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. The device features 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and packs a 5,100mAh battery that supports 45W SuperVOOC wired charging.

The device is equipped with AI-powered features such as AI LinkBoost. It boots Android 14-based ColorOS 14. Check price, features and specifications below:

Specifications

The device runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14 and features a 5,100mAh battery that supports 45W SuperVOOC wired charging.

Powerung the device is a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM that supports virtual RAM expansion up to 16GB. It packs up to 256GB of internal storage.

The Oppo A3 Pro features a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch response rate, and peak brightness of 1,000 nits. It includes a Splash Touch feature that allows operation with wet hands.

The dual rear camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor, while the front camera is an 8MP sensor. The device is packed with AI-powered features like AI LinkBoost, which enhances network stability, and AI Eraser, which removes unwanted objects from photos.

The Oppo A3 Pro has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance and has achieved SGS Drop-Resistance and SGS Military Standard certifications. The device is 7.68mm thick and weighs 186 grams.

Pricing

The cost of the ppo A3 Pro starts at Rs 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model in India. It also comes in a 8GB + 256GB variant that is priced at Rs 19,999. The smartphone sale is ongoing through the Amazon, Flipkart, and Oppo India online store. Buyers can visit these sites to buy the device online. Customers can also purchase it offline at select retail outlets.

Bank offers available on the purchase of the device include up to 10 percent instant discount on transaction with HDFC Bank, SBI Cards, IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank, and ICICI Bank debit and credit cards. There are also Zero Down Payment and no-cost EMI options, though these offers come with unspecified terms and conditions. This smartphone is offered in Moonlight Purple and Starry Black colours.

