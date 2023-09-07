Oppo A2 Pro might be launched on September 15, spotted on TENAA

Oppo is soon going to launch Oppo A2 Pro smartphone on September 15 and it has been spotted on TENAA ahead of it. The Oppo A2 Pro is the successor to the Oppo A1 Pro that launched in China last year in November. The launch of Oppo A2 Pro was reported by Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station.

Alongside the launch date, the tipster has revealed some important details about the device. The rumored specification of the Oppo A2 Pro has been mentioned below.

Oppo A2 Pro specifications

Oppo A2 Pro will offer 6.7-inch OLED display along with curved edges. The device gets a Full HD+ resolution along with a refresh rate of 120Hz refresh rate. When it comes to security, the device gets a under-display fingerprint sensor. However, the processor of the smartphone remains unknown. It is expected to offer 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. A 5000mAh battery will be powering the device.

The rear module offers a circular camera module that houses a triple camera setup along with a LED flash. The Oppo branding is seen on the rear of the device. The power and volume buttons are seen on the right side of the device.

The Oppo A2 Pro offered Snapdragon 695 processor and supported 67W charging.

Apart from Oppo A2 Pro launch, the company is expected to hold a launch event for multiple products like the OPPO Find N3, Pad Air 2 tablet, Enco X3 TWS earbuds, and ColorOS 14.

Several reports have suggested that the launch event will be held somewhere in October. It is also tipped that the Oppo Find N3 will be launched in the same month as Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. This loosely hints at the launch month of the Oppo Find N3 as Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 scheduled to launch this October.

The launch of the Oppo A2 Pro in the Indian market is not sure. The A1 series was confined to the Chinese market only.