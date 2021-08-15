OPPO A16s launched with triple rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery; Check price, specs

Oppo has launched a new affordable smartphone under its Oppo A-series. The new smartphone is called Oppo A16s.

The new Oppo A16s phone features a triple rear camera and waterdrop-style display notch for selfie camera.

The device comes with pre-installed features that will protect overnight charging and reduce night-time power consumption.

The phone also has NFC support and has higher RAM and storage configuration than its predecessor Oppo A16.

Oppo A16s price

Oppo A16s is priced at EUR 149 (around Rs 13,000) for the single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. The smartphone comes in two colour options — Crystal Black and Pearl Blue colour.

It is currently available for purchase only in the Netherlands. The phone was first spotted by Gizmochina.

The Oppo A16 was launched in Indonesia last month at IDR 1,999,000 (around Rs 10,300) for the 3GB + 32GB configuration.

Oppo A16s specifications

Talking about the specifications of the Oppo A16s, it features a 6.52-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 60Hz refresh rate. It has dual-SIM (Nano) support.

It runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

The phone comes with 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage that can be expandable using a microSD card.

For photos and videos, the phone packs a triple rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

At the front, the Oppo A16s has an 8-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video chats.

The new smartphone has preloaded features such as AI Beautification, Dazzling Mode, and Bokeh filters to enhance photos.

Connectivity options of the phone include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. In terms of dimension, the phone measures 163.8×75.6×8.4mm and weighs 190 grams.