Oppo A16 with triple camera, 5000mAh battery launched in India; Price, specifications

Oppo has launched its latest budget-friendly offering Oppo A16 in India on Monday. The smartphone is the successor of the Oppo A15 that was launched last year. The smartphone comes with a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera.

Oppo A16 is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with Smart Battery Protection features.

Oppo A16 price in India, availability

The new Oppo A16 is currently up for purchase on Amazon at a cost of Rs 13,990 for the single 4GB + 64GB storage variant.

You can also buy it from offline retailers. The phone will come in Crystal Black and Pearl Blue colour options.

The smartphone is available for purchase on Amazon with no-cost EMI options for up to 3 months, instant discounts of Rs. 750 on Citi Bank credit cards, and other bank debit and credit cards as well.

Oppo A16 specifications

Oppo A16 comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) LCD display with Eye Care mode. It boots Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC that is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage which supports expansion up to 256GB via a microSD card.

For photos and videos, the phone features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel main sensor, along with a 2-megapixel bokeh (depth) sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

At the front, it sports an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies and video chats.

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with Smart Battery Protection features. The device also comes with IPX4 certification for splash resistance.

Connectivity options of the phone include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.

Oppo A16 also supports Face Unlock feature and has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security purposes. In terms of dimension, the smartphone measures 163.8×75.6×8.4mm and weighs 190 grams.