OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus subscription now available in India

Microsoft-owned OpenAI announced that ChatGPT Plus, the subscription service to access its text-generating AI, is now available in India.

Technology
By IANS 0
OpenAI's ChatGPT Plus subscription

New Delhi:  Microsoft-owned OpenAI on Friday announced that ChatGPT Plus, the subscription service to access its text-generating AI, is now available in India.

“Great news! ChatGPT Plus subscriptions are now available in India. Get early access to new features, including GPT-4 today,” OpenAI said in a tweet.

GPT-4, the refined AI model released by OpenAI earlier this week, comes featured in ChatGPT Plus.

“We’ve created GPT-4, the latest milestone in OpenAI’s effort in scaling up deep learning,” the company said in a blogpost.

Compared to GPT-3.5, the new AI model is more reliable, creative and capable of handling complex instructions.

GPT-4 outperforms existing large language models (LLMs), including most state-of-the-art (SOTA) models which may include benchmark-specific construction or additional training methods.

Moreover, customers on the paid tier gain early access to new features including GPT-4.

ChatGPT Plus, which was released in the US in February after a brief preview period, costs $20 per month.

A subscription enables a customer to use ChatGPT even during peak usage hours, as well as to receive faster responses and priority access to new features and improvements.

However, OpenAI’s website still offers a free version of ChatGPT, but with some limitations.

If users do not want to pay for access, they can still enjoy the ChatGPT experience by searching for it on Bing.

IANS 18340 news
