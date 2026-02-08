OpenAI working on it’s first hardware product – a pair of AI-powered earbuds

Advertisement

OpenAI is reportedly planning to enter the hardware market with it’s first ever AI powered product. According to a Chinese tipster, the first product of the ChatGPT chatbot parent company will be a pair of earbuds.

According to a post shared by the tipster on Weibo, the earbuds will be powered by the OpenAI’s own AI model. The earbuds will likely be called as “Dime”.

Ahead of the product development, the company’s CEO Sam Altman’s talked about the device and called it being more “peaceful and calm” than a smartphone. OpenAi was reportedly initially working on a small pendant or a pen. Rumours about the device become more rampant after Apple’s ex-chief designer Jony Ive joined OpenAI.

However, it seems the plan has been changed as company has decided to scale back on its hardware efforts for the time being due to the rising hardware costs. Now, the company has changed plans and decided to go for a simpler – AI-powered earbuds.

It is speculated to arrive in the market by the end of this year, and once the HBM (high-bandwidth memory) shortage improves, OpenAI will introduce a more advanced version of the product.

