OpenAI launches free AI image verification tool amid deepfake surge

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OpenAI has launched a free AI image verification tool amid deepfake surge with the use of the Artificial Intelligence tools across the world. The company has rolled out the tool through a update on May 19. OpenAi has reportedly collaborated with Google to add an invisible SynthID watermark into every image produced through its AI platforms just like Gemini.

The company has also has launched a verification feature that will allow users to check whether an image was created using OpenAI’s tools.

The verification process is very simple. You just need to upload the images for verification in the format of PNG, JPG, and WEBP. Then the verification system scans the uploaded images for C2PA metadata or the hidden SynthID watermark.

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The SynthID is Google’s hidden watermarking technology, while the second is C2PA metadata, an industry standard that labels AI-generated content through embedded file information.

At the moment, the checker is limited to visuals created with ChatGPT, Codex, and OpenAI’s API services. However, OpenAI says it plans to broaden support for content generated by additional AI systems in the future.

With the widely increasing use of AI image generators, the creation of deepkfake images have become a headache inducing concern among users. This might help people to distinguish between real and fabricated images.

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