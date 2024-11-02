OpenAI introduces ChatGPT Search Engine, To compete with Google

OpenAI has added a new search function to the ChatGPT generative AI chatbot. The company will take on Google’s decades-long dominance of web search with the new ChatGPT search engine. OpenAI has integrated search directly into ChatGPT. The search function will only be available for paid subscribers. However, the company said the funstion will be expanded to users that use the free version of the chatbot later.

With the addition of this function, the ChatGPT users will get faster answers to their queries on web searches. The company stated that “The upgrade enables users to receive “fast, timely answers” with links to relevant web sources — information that previously required using a traditional search engine.”

Moreover, the company has signed content deals with various news channels like France’s Le Monde, Germany’s Axel Springer and the UK’s Financial Times to provide information on various topics including weather forecasts, stock prices, sports scores and breaking news.

OpenAI websitehas also listed some ChatGPT search results samples, which closely resembled search results on Google and Google Map. But, they don’t have the usual advertisement seen in Google results.

Users can enable the search feature by default or activate it manually via a web search icon.

The company added that any website or publisher can opt-in to appear in ChatGPT’s search results, with OpenAI actively seeking feedback from content creators to refine the system further.

Meanwhile, New York Times has lodged a lawsuit against OpenAI for scraping or linking to copyrighted content without permission.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman wrote shared a post on X with the caption that search is his “favorite feature we have launched” on ChatGPT since the bot’s debut in 2022. in another Reddit post, he added, “I find it to be a way faster/easier way to get the information I’m looking for.”