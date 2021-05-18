OnePlus’s Next Budget Phone Is Tipped To Be Called As OnePlus Nord CE 5G

OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch the Nord N1 5G as the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. OnePlus Nord N1 5G is tipped to be in the works and it is rumoured to be launched as the successor to Nord N10 5G.

Now, known tipster Max Jambor has tipped that the company has changed the name of the phone to OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

The leaker previously reported that the phone would be christened the OnePlus Nord N1 5G. but now he said that the company has changed the name.

The tipster has also revealed that the OnePlus Nord CE could be released sometime soon. Apart from this the tipster does not reveal amy other information about the up[coming phone and there is no official information about the phone yet.



The OnePlus Nord N10 was released in Europe and North America in October last year.

OnePlus Nord CE expected specs

As the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is expected to be the successor of OnePlus Nord N10 the former could have the similar specification as the later.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G come s with a 6.49-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G chipset, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The handset sports an 16MP front-facing camera and it has a quad-camera system at the back that includes a 64MP primary sensor, a wide-angle lens, a macro lens, and a mono sensor.

The Nord N10 5G is backed by a 4,300mAh battery and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The battery supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging.

(Source: 91mobiles)