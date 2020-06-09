Photo: Youtube

OnePlus Z smartphone to launch in India on July 10

By IANS

New Delhi: Chinese technology company OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch a new mid-range device OnePlus Z in India on July 10.

Earlier leaks of the OnePlus Z hinted at a July launch, and a reliable source within the company has now confirmed the date is July 10, reports Android Central.

As per the report, OnePlus Z will start at Rs 24,990 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, which is Rs 17,000 less than the base version of the OnePlus 8.

Another variant of the phone that comes with 12GB of RAM is also expected.

The OnePlus Z smartphone is likely to flaunt a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with a single punch-hole display cutout for a 16MP front camera.

The back of the phone will feature a triple camera setup that will consist of a 48MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 13MP telephoto sensor.

It may be powered by the Snapdragon 765 SoC with 5G support, apart from featuring with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The phone may be backed by a 4,300mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

The company is also planning an event for July 2 where it will launch two new smart TV series in India.

You might also like
Technology

Vivo Y50 with 4 cameras launched in India for Rs 17,990

Technology

Man credits Apple Watch Fall Detection for saving his life

Uncategorized

‘Dad spent year’s salary on my US ticket’: Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Technology

OPPO launches budget smartphone A12 in India

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.