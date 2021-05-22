OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Set To Launch In China on May 24

By WCE 6
OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077
Picture Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus has officially confirmed the launch the OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition in its home country, China on May 24. OnePlus launched its first smartwatch, OnePlus Watch, in India alongside the OnePlus 9 series back in March.

OnePlus  OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition watch was supposed to launch alongside the OnePlus 8T in October but the company postponed the lunch. Now, OnePlus has confirmed to launch the special edition in China on May 24 at 7:30pm local time (5pm IST).

The wearable will be available for pre-order starting at 8 PM (local time) on the announcement day itself, shared the company on its Weibo post.

The company also shared a video teaser of the smartwatch with a caption “Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition & ‘Silver Hand’.

The special edition of the OnePlus Watch was seen with a Yellow color edges with a ‘Cyberpunk’ branding on its strap and it has round dial. It will be also feature game-inspired watch faces, theme, and bootanimation.

Also Read: OnePlus’s Next Budget Phone Is Tipped To Be Called As OnePlus Nord CE 5G

Apart from these, the smartwatch is expected to come with the same features as the regular OnePlus Watch.
As of now, it isn’t known if and when this edition will make its way to the Indian market.

This isn’t the first time the company has launched a Cyberpunk 2077-branded device as it unveiled a the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition in November last year.

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 has not been launched in India as it is exclusive to China, however, limited quantities (only 10) were sold in Malaysia via lucky draw, reported Gizmochina.

You might also like
Technology

OnePlus To Launch 40-inch Smart TV In India At A Very Affordable Price, Check Details…

Technology

Tecno Spark 7 Pro to launch in India on May 25, Could Be priced Under Rs 10,000

Technology

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Specifications Spotted On Geekbench: Snapdragon 888 SoC Tipped

Technology

NASA Rover To Search For Water, Other Resources On Moon In Late 2023

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.