OnePlus has officially confirmed the launch the OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition in its home country, China on May 24. OnePlus launched its first smartwatch, OnePlus Watch, in India alongside the OnePlus 9 series back in March.

OnePlus OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition watch was supposed to launch alongside the OnePlus 8T in October but the company postponed the lunch. Now, OnePlus has confirmed to launch the special edition in China on May 24 at 7:30pm local time (5pm IST).

The wearable will be available for pre-order starting at 8 PM (local time) on the announcement day itself, shared the company on its Weibo post.

The company also shared a video teaser of the smartwatch with a caption “Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition & ‘Silver Hand’.

The special edition of the OnePlus Watch was seen with a Yellow color edges with a ‘Cyberpunk’ branding on its strap and it has round dial. It will be also feature game-inspired watch faces, theme, and bootanimation.

Apart from these, the smartwatch is expected to come with the same features as the regular OnePlus Watch.

As of now, it isn’t known if and when this edition will make its way to the Indian market.

This isn’t the first time the company has launched a Cyberpunk 2077-branded device as it unveiled a the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition in November last year.

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 has not been launched in India as it is exclusive to China, however, limited quantities (only 10) were sold in Malaysia via lucky draw, reported Gizmochina.