Bhubaneswar: Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has launched its first low-end budget phone and introduced a range of new features for its users.

OnePlus’s low-end budget phone was launched with the name OnePlus Nord N100. It comes with a 60Hz display refresh rate. However, Android Authority reported that it can also support 90Hz display. The phone is being reviewed as a remodeled version of Oppo A53.

OnePlus Nord N100 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor and features a 5000mAh battery with fast charging support. As per storage it comes with 4GB of RAM.

The OnePlus Nord N100 features a triple camera set up which includes 13-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel secondary camera and a third 2-megapixel camera. As per selfies it has a 8-megapixel camera on the front.

OnePlus members have selected seven best ideas and many opinions for future implementation under its IDEAS 2.0 program’s second round.

OnePlus is now introducing a new HydrogenOS update for its OnePlus 7 devices. The updates version of the of this operating system is available in China only.

The HydrogenOS 10.0.9 version would fix some of the bugs and improve the software system. It also solves the problem with the alarm clock, which was reportedly did not ring in certain cases.