OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro smart TV launched in India, Check price and specs

OnePlus has launched the OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro in India at a price tag of Rs 39,999. The Smart TV series was earlier offered in 43- inch as well as 50-inch display variants. The OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro offers exciting features like OxygenPlay 2.0, OnePlus Connect 2.0, 24 Watt audio output and access to 230+ Live channels.

Availability and bank discount

The OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro will be available on OnePlus.in as well as on Flipkart. The Smart TV will be available on OnePlus stores as well as on major retail stores. OnePlus is currently offering a discount of Rs 3,000 with ICICI Bank credit card as well as credit/debit card EMI transactions.

The OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro

OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro offers a 55-inch 4K UHD LED screen with bezel-less design and HDR10+ decoding. The smartphone also supports Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and MEMC. The Smart TV runs OxygenPlay 2.0 based on Android TV 10. It gets built-in Google Assistant as well as gets support for Amazon Alexa. The processor of the Smart TV is 64-bit Mediatek MT9216 while the RAM offered is 2GB. The storage offered on the Smart TV is 8GB.

The visuals on the Smart TV get dynamic colours as it is equipped with Gamma engine technology. Connectivity features on the Smart TV include 3x HDMI, 2x USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, 2.4GHz + 5GHz, Bluetooth 5.0 LE and many more. Important modes on the Smart TV include eye care mode as well as kids mode.