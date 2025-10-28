OnePlus Turbo with massive 8,000 mAh battery said to be under development

Advertisement

OnePlus is reportedly working on a new series of devices, including a OnePlus Turbo smartphone. The smartphone manufacturer recently announced the 15 and the Ace 6 in China. The next in line to be launched is said to be the OnePlus Turbo.

Earlier this month, rumours were spreading that the company is working on OnePlus Turbo along with some other new devices. Ahead of official information, the specifications of the OnePlus Turbo has been leaked online.

According to the leak report, the device will feature a 6.7-inch OLED screen with “1.5K” resolution and will support 165Hz refresh rate. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC and will pack a massive 8,000 mAh battery that will support 100W wired charging.

On the rear will be a 50 MP main camera and an 8 MP ultrawide. The device will also pack an X-axis linear vibration motor, stereo speakers, NFC support, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Turbo is apparently being actively tested in India as you read this, and is due to become official, including in India, within the next two months – so basically, before the end of the year.