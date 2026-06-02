OnePlus Turbo 6X and Turbo 6X Pro specs and images leak ahead of launch

Advertisement

OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch two new devices-Turbo 6X and Turbo 6X Pro in the Turbo 6 series, which got new phones Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V in January. Both the devices are expected to launch in China soon.

According to reports, the upcoming smartphones have now been spotted in the Google Play Console. It was also spotted in TENAA certifications in China.

OnePlus Turbo 6X

As per the listings, the Turbo 6X features a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD screen with 144Hz refresh rate. Powering the device is a Dimensity 7400 SoC at the helm, paired with 6/8/12GB of RAM, 128/256/512GB of storage. It boots Android 16 with ColorOS 16 on top.

The device was listed with a 7,000 mAh battery. It sports a 50MP primary camera with a 2MP decorative sensor next to it, while for selfies you get an 8MP snapper. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Advertisement

Turbo 6X Pro

The Turbo 6X Pro is listed with a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with “1.5K” resolution, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC, 6/8/12/16GB of RAM, 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB of storage.

The smartphone packs an 8,000 mAh battery, as per the lisitings. The Pro comes with a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultrawide. At the front, it sports a 16MP shooter for selfies. Its fingerprint scanner is under-display.

The devices will launch running Android 16 with ColorOS 16 on top.