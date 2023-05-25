OnePlus to offer a Marble Odyssey limited edition for OnePlus 11 in India

OnePlus 11 will be available in a new variant- Marble Odyssey limited edition. Even though the company has not mentioned the launch date of the smartphone the smartphone is not available for everyone. The OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey edition smartphone will be available only on an invitation basis. The limited edition will share the same specification as that of the regular OnePlus 11 5G.

For those who are unknown, the Marble Odyssey edition is the rebranded version of Jupiter Rock edition of OnePlus 11 that was launched in China. The new variant is built from ‘3D microcrystalline rock’ is inspired by Jupiter planet. The back panel of the smartphone is unique in terms of pattern. The pattern of each back panel is different than the other. This means that there will be no two smartphones will the same back panel texture. In terms of features, the Marble Odyssey edition will offer similar specs as that of the regular OnePlus 11. The Marble Odyssey edition will be priced at Rs 64,999 for the 16GB RAM + 256 GB storage. Users will get OnePlus Buds Z2 for free on the purchase.

OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey edition expected specs

The special edition will get a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 3216x 1440 pixels AMOLED LTPO 3.0 screen and 1440p resolution. The refresh rate of the smartphone will be 120Hz. When it comes to the processor, the device will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

On the software front, the OnePlus 11 5G will run on Oxygen OS13 based on Android 13. In terms of camera, the OnePlus 11 will offer a triple camera setup that is housed in a circular bump. The primary camera is a 50MP camera (with OIS) while the other two cameras are 48MP and 32MP.The triple rear cameras are paired with a LED flash. On the other hand, the selfie camera gets a 16MP sensor.