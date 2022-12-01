OnePlus to launch Monitor X 27 and E 24 in India on December 12

OnePlus is planning to launch its new OnePlus Monitor X 27 and the E 24 in India on December 12. The company has also teased some details regarding its first monitors. OnePlus has confirmed that the monitors will bezel-less displays. The OnePlus Monitor X 27 is expected to provide more premium features as compared to the E 24.

OnePlus has mad e a microsite for the monitors, which is live now.

Check out the details below:

OnePlus Monitor launch date

OnePlus announced the launch date of the monitors on its official Twitter handle. The company has claimed that the OnePlus Monitors are ‘here to change the game.‘ As per the official announcement, the two monitors will launch on December 12 at 12 pm. OnePlus is likely to hold an online launch event.

The pictures shared by the company revealed that the upcoming monitors will have a bezel-less display. OnePlus has confirmed that OnePlus Monitor X 27 will get s 27-inch screen, while the OnePlus Monitor E 24 will have a screen size of 24-inch.

It seems like the monitors will come with a stand to adjust the orientations. These are claimed to provide a good gaming experience. It will also come in handy for work purposes. OnePlus is expected to provide more premium features on X 27 as compared to the E 24. The X 27 will likely support a high refresh rate, low latency, and better color reproduction.

OnePlus has not revealed any solid information about the upcoming Monitors yet. The company will reveal more information before the launch date via the microsite.

Apart from this, OnePlus is working on the launch of another Smart TV for the Indian market. The new Smart TV is called the OnePlus TV Y1S Pro 55-inch, will launch on December 9 at 12 pm. A dedicated microsite reveals a TV with an edge-to-edge design, a 4K screen with 10-bit colors, support for Gamma Engine and MEMC, Dolby Audio support, and more.

We will get to see more details about the OnePlus monitors as the launch date inches closer.