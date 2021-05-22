OnePlus To Launch 40-inch Smart TV In India At A Very Affordable Price, Check Details Here

OnePlus has recently announced to launch 40-inch Smart TV (40Y1) in India at a very reasonable rate. The OnePlus 40Y1 will be launched in India on May 24 and will be available for purchase on digital platforms like Flipkart and OnePlus.in.

Prior to its launch, some of the key specifications of the Smart TV have been revealed on Flipkart and OnePlus.in. The Smart TV has a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, which makes it a full-HD display. According to the leaked images, the TV offers a bezel-less design which makes it slimmer in appearance.

The OnePlus TV 40Y1 will be equipped with a 64-bit processor and will be based on Android TV 9. The Smart TV also has an inbuilt Chrome cast and supports voice assistant like Alexa and Google Assistant. The TV also gets support for two 20W speakers with Dolby Audio support.

The OnePlus TV will have pre-loaded video streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube. Users can also download apps via Google Play Store.

In terms of connectivity, the OnePlus TV 40Y1 supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, one Ethernet port, RF connection input, two HDMI ports, one AV In, one digital audio output, and two USB ports.

In terms of pricing, the OnePlus TV is expected to cost around Rs 25,000 in the Indian market.