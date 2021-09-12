OnePlus tipped to launch phones priced under Rs 20,000 in India by next year

Oneplus recently launched its budget-friendly offering OnePlus Nord 2 in India and received a good response. Now, new reports have emerged that suggested that the Chinese company could launch a new phones in India priced under the 20,000.

Tipster Yogesh Brar has revealed that OnePlus have completely associated itself with Oppo and plans to focus on the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment. So, it is being speculated that the company might launch some phones priced under Rs 20,000 in India.

The tipster has mentioned that there is no defined timeline about the launch of these smartphones as of now.

However, he suggested that the devices might be unveiled sometime between the next quarter and the Q2 of 2022.

It is likely to arrive around the latter estimate, as there is no information of such a device in the market yet.

The company has not made any indication of launching such devices in the making yet.

If this information is true, then this will be the second time OnePlus has tried its hand at a budget smartphone. In 2015, the Chinese company released a budget friendly phone named, OnePlus X in India at a price of Rs 16,999.

However, the device failed to deliver the desired specifications and could not get a stand in the smartphone market.

So, the company discontinued the series altogether and focused on premium smartphones since then.

If the company decides to launch smartphones in the 20k segment then it might do so with its Nord series of smartphones.

Currently, OnePlus Nord phones are the most budget-friendly offerings by OnePlus in the market but they cost above 20,000.

The company also launching new smartphones under this category and pushing its sales with the launch of these budget friendly phones.

OnePlus have already launched three Nord smartphones, including the OnePlus Nord, Nord 2 and the Nord CE 5G with prices under Rs 30,000.

Moreover, the company has already introduced a new smartphone Nord N200 5G in US and Canada with a more budget friendly price. However, the phone is not available within the Indian market.

So the company might introduce a more affordable smartphone in India by next year.