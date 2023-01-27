OnePlus tab expected to launch on February 7 along with OnePlus premium smartphones

OnePlus is expected to launch its first tablet in the form of OnePlus tab in India. The OnePlus smartphone is expected to launch along with two premium smartphones from the 11 series. The smartphones that will be launched are OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 11R. We are quite excited for the new tablet from the manufacturer.

It is expected that the OnePlus tab will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and will have a display of 12.4 inches. The display will be Full HD+ OLED while the RAM will be 6GB. The tablet has a single back camera configuration. The camera of the tablet is expected to offer decent quality photo. The battery of the tab will be 10,090 mAh and will offer 45W fast charging. The OS on the OnePlus Pad will be Android 12 while some specs will be similar to the smartphones (by OnePlus).

It is rumored that smartphone will have a price tag of Rs 20,000, but we highly doubt it.

Expected Specs of OnePlus 11R

OnePlus 11R is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon+ Gen 1 processor and the clock speed is expected to be around 3GHz. The model number of the smartphone is CPH2487. The display of the smartphone is 6.7-inch and is AMOLED display. The resolution is 2772×1240 while the refresh rate is 120Hz. The RAM of the smartphone is expected to be 8GB, 12GB and 16GB. Speaking of the storage variants, we are expected to have 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB variants.

The smartphone is expected to offer OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13 out of the box. The primary sensor of the device is 50MP while the secondary camera is 12MP. The third sensor of the smartphone is expected to be 2MP. The selfie camera of the device is a 16MP shooter and it should be more than enough to for taking selfies and video calls.

OnePlus 11 5G has been announced in China and we expect the specifications to be same (apart from the color OS) as it launches in India.

OnePlus 11 5G Specs

The OnePlus 11 5G gets a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 3216x 1440 pixels AMOLED LTPO 3.0 screen and 1440p resolution. The refresh rate of the smartphone is 120Hz. When it comes to the processor, the device will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is expected to be faster by 35 percent in terms of CPU performance and 25 percent in terms of GPU performance (when compared with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1). The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is present in the OnePlus 10T.

On the software front, the OnePlus 11 5G will run on ColorOS 13 skin based on Android 13. In terms of camera, the OnePlus 11 will offer a triple camera setup that is housed in a circular bump. The primary camera is a 50MP camera while the other two cameras are 48MP and 32MP.The triple rear cameras are paired with a LED flash. On the other hand, the selfie camera gets a 16MP sensor.