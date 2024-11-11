OnePlus rolls out OxygenOS 15 update for OnePlus 12R in India, What’s new

OnePlus has rolled out the stable build of the Android 15 powered OxygenOS 15 interface update for OnePlus 12R following OnePlus 12 in India. The latest generation of OxygenOS interface comes packed with an array of new features that makes the smartphone perform better and faster.

However, the company has not officialy announced the rollout of OxygenOS 15 yet. However, the OnePlus 12R users have started posting about its release on social media platform. We have seen screenshots of the update shared on Reddit. The screenshot shows the new build, numbered CPH2585_15.0.0.200.

Let’s check out what new features the OxygenOS 15, powered by Android 15 will bring to OnePlus 12R.

List of new features in OxygenOS 15

Circle to search and Intelligent search

The OnePlsu 12R will get the most wanted Circle to Search feature by Google with the latest OxygenOs 15 update. The circle to search feature makes it easier to search for information on the web by drawing circles or tapping on it. The Circle to Search feature can be activated on OxygenOS 15 by long-pressing the navigation bar or pressing down on the home button.

Share files to iPhones

With the latest interface update, the OnePlus 12R is now capable of sharing/transfer files to or from an iPhone with a new file-sharing system called OnePlus Share. Moreover, the progress of the file sharing will be displayed on the Dynamic Island on the iPhone.

AI Photo features

OnePlus has topped up the AI camera features with the OxygenOS 15 update. Now, the latest update has added new features like AI Unblur (fixes blurriness in images), AI Reflection Eraser(Removes subtle and strong reflections), AI Detail Boost(Identifies pixelated images), and Pass Scan(Adds physical boarding passes to Google Wallet with one click).

AI productivity features

OxygenOS 15 also packs AI Notes and AI Reply feature. The AI Notes help users make their writing more attractive by expanding or reducing content, adjusting formality, and improving the structure of sentences. The new feature also includes voice compatibility, meaning it can transcribe the user’s recordings and even remove unnecessary fillers.

The new AI Reply option in the smart sidebar will now generate contextually relevant replies within chat apps, allowing users to provide quick responses to their family and friends.

Open Canvas:

OnePlus is bringing the Open Canvas feature to all OxygenOS 15 devices, allowing users to take advantage of the large screen real estate by placing three apps in split screen. This feature was first introduced with the OnePlus Open and was later also included with the OnePlus Pad 2.

Meanwhile, OnePlus also confirmed that Gemini will be integrated as the default AI assistant on the upcoming flagship OnePlus devices.