OnePlus rolls out OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for OnePlus 10T users in India

Smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has rolled out OxygenOS 13 Open Beta update for the users of OnePlus 10T. The update is only meant for India, said the smartphone manufacturer. The OxygenOS 13 Open Beta update for OnePlus 10T comes some days after OnePlus 9RT OxygenOS 13 Open Beta update.

If you are someone who wants to try the OxygenOS 13 Open Beta update for your OnePlus 10T, you must ensure that your device runs on OxygenOS 12 version (A.08/A.10). As the software is beta software, it is not stable like the official OTAs. The latest update offers improvements, new features and various optimisations. Users are advised to keep a backup of their data before updating their smartphones.

Steps to Install the update

Download the designated ROM upgrade zip package from the specified server. Copy the ROM upgrade package to the phone storage. Go to Settings -> About device -> Version -> Click Build number 7 times and enter the password, now you are in the developer mode. Go back to Settings -> About device -> Up to date -> Click the top right button -> Local install -> Click on the corresponding installation package -> Extract -> Upgrade -> System upgrade completed to 100%. After the upgrade is complete, click Restart. Update successful.

The important changes in the update have been mentioned below in detail.

Changelog

Aquamorphic Design

Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort.

Applies the Aquamorphic Design philosophy to animations to make them natural and vivid.

Adds Shadow-Reflective Clock, with shadow simulating the orientation of the sun and moon.

Adds a Home screen world clock widget to show the time in different time zones.

Upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, with a new behavior recognition feature, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions.

Optimizes UI layers for a clearer and neater visual experience.

Applies real-world physical motions to animations to make them look more natural and intuitive.

Adapts responsive layouts to accommodate different screen sizes to improve readability.

Optimizes the widget design to make information easier and quicker to find.

Optimizes fonts for better readability.

Optimizes system icons by using the latest color scheme to make the icons easier to recognize.

Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements.

Efficiency

Adds Meeting Assistant to enhance the meeting connecting and note-taking experience and introduces an option to make notifications more subtle and less distracting.

Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe.

Adds a new type of Always-On Display that shows live information about music, ride-hailing, and food delivery. (Supports only some apps)

Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience.

Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing.

Adds support for adding widgets to the Home screen, making information display more personalized.

Adds Sidebar Toolbox. You can open a floating window inside apps for smooth operation.

Optimizes Shelf. Swiping down on the Home screen will bring up Shelf by default. You can search content online and on your device.

Seamless interconnection

Optimizes Screencast, with cast content automatically adapting to the target screen.

Optimizes earphone connectivity to deliver a more seamless experience.

Personalization

Optimizes Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations.

Optimizes Insight Always-On Display, with more personalized Always-On Display settings available.

Optimizes Portrait Silhouette Always-On Display, with more drawing tools and line colors available.

Security & privacy

Adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots. The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy.

Optimizes Private Safe. The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files.

Health & Digital wellbeing

Adds Eye comfort in Kid Space to protect children’s vision.

Gaming experience